islamabad - The affectees of ‘One Constitution Avenue’ Tuesday approached the Islamabad High Court seeking its directions for CDA to act without discrimination and act immediately in respect of all illegally constructed and occupied buildings in the federal capital.

In this matter, Ehsan Mani and 37 other petitioners moved the court through their counsel Muhammad Ali Raza Advocate and cited Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Secretary CADD as respondents.

They stated in the petition that the petitioners are citizens of Pakistan, some residing in Pakistan and others are working overseas, and as expatriates earn and remit to Pakistan foreign exchange while each of them with the intent to live in Islamabad acquired rights in serviced apartments offered in a multi-purpose facility referred to as ‘One Constitution Avenue’ marketed as a hotel cum apartment facility to be managed and operated by an internationally acclaimed hospitality brand.

The petitioners added that they acquired such rights over a period of many years between 2008 and 2016 and paid considerable amounts of hard earned money to the lease holder and developer of the said property.

They adopted that the towers were being actively built within the physical vision of the respondents and no public objection to the said property were put forth by the said respondents.

Petitioners maintained that it was only after one of the towers was completed and many of them were provided possession of the apartments to which they had acquired rights, the property was sealed by the CDA to their utter shock and it was then that for the first time, they were made aware of disputes between the leaseholder and developer of the property BNP Private Limited and the respondent No1.

They continued that pursuant to the said dispute on 29, 07, 2016, CDA proceeded to cancel the lease of the said property by virtue of which the petitioners stood deprived of the valuable rights to reside in the said property acquired by them and were dispossessed.

They added that petitioners were kept in the dark as to the issues relating to the legal validity of the property, ostensibly with intent by the respondents and the leaseholder, and more so the respondents patently failed to fulfil their statutory and fiduciary obligations towards the petitioners as well as failing to enforce the rule of law and their mandatory statutory duties.

Their counsel stated in the petition that this was observed by the IHC bench in its Judgment dated 03,03,2017 in Writ Petition No 3043 of 2016 and other connected matters that the respondent No 1 and the leaseholder prima facie had defrauded the petitioners.

He mentioned that IHC bench in its land mark judgment dated 03,03,2017 has conclusively held that the provisions of the CDA Ordinance 1960 and the rules and regulations framed there under are absolutely mandatory and binding and hence no illegality can be allowed to be perpetuated on account of a violation of such rules or regulations notwithstanding past negligence or in action by the Authority; a fact recorded as an admission of the Authority itself.

He told that in a report submitted by the CDA before this the said bench in Writ Petition No 3043 of 2016, the Respondent No 1 admitted that inter alia the following are ‘some of the leading’ buildings/ projects which have not obtained the mandatory completion certificate and yet admittedly have been illegally occupied. They are Centaurus, Silver Oaks, Marriot Hotel, Serena Hotel, G5 and some others.

He argued that it is an admitted fact that the said buildings have been occupied in patent violation of the mandatory provisions requiring a completion certificate to be obtained prior to any form of occupancy of the building.

Furthermore, it is admitted that in many of the afore stated buildings construction violations exist in terms of construction having been undertaken beyond the scheme or approval granted by the CDA and each of the said buildings continue to be occupied and used in utter violation of the law.

Counsel contended that the civic body has failed to perform the statutory functions entrusted to it under the CDA Ordinance 1960 and is acting in a mala fide and discriminatory manner by failing to act against admitted illegalities committed by numerous buildings and their developers.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to direct the CDA to act strictly in accordance with law and enforce the relevant rules and regulations and its statutory obligations in ensuring that no illegal occupation of any building is permitted.

He added that the court may direct the respondent No 1 to act without discrimination and act immediately in respect of all illegally constructed and occupied buildings and fulfil its statutory obligation without fetter or preference to any.

The counsel further requested the court to direct that all buildings constructed in deviation to the terms of the allotment or the rules and regulations including the scheme as formulated under the Ordinance of 1960 or any lawful amendment thereto are illegal and unsustainable and incapable of use and occupation.