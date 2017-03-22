islamabad - Muhammad Suleyman Warraich, former Member (Administration) Capital Development Authority (CDA), has served legal notice to two local leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) for running a ‘defamatory campaign’ against him in the backdrop of retrieval of 115 kanals of land at Shah Allah Ditta some months back.

Warraich, a civil servant of Commerce and Trade Group, had briefly served CDA in 2016 and invited wrath of the JI leaders after, according to the latter, he retrieved 115 kanals of land from illegal occupation at Shah Allah Ditta, in the suburbs of the capital. The notice, served through his lawyer, said that Warraich in pursuance of his duties retrieved and recovered 115 kanals of land in Shah Allah Ditta area owned by the government worth billions of rupees, which was encroached by the local land grabbers ‘headed by the JI leaders’.

The notice said both Zubair Farooq Khan and Khalid Bhatti tried to pressurize Warraich so that he would succumb to past relations but he stood fast and performed his duties in accordance with his conscience, law and rules applicable.

“You both approached my client in order to strike an illegal deal with him but my client being an upright and honest civil servant, while condemning your illegal designs and methods, turned you both away,” read the notice.

Later on, the notice further said, both JI leaders held a press conference on November 21, 2016 in which they painted Warraich as a CDA official who is abusing his powers to encroach the land situated at Shah Allah Ditta for his personal gains.

The notice said that defamatory and defaming campaign regarding Warraich cost him his job, designation, reputation and dignity and he also suffered from mental agony. The notice said that both the leaders twisted and changed the facts and circumstances surrounding the retrieved 115 kanals of land in Shah Allah Ditta area owned by the government from land mafia.

Warraich has sought unconditional apology from the JI leaders in the press. Serving legal notice to both of them, Warraich said that he would be left with no other option but to proceed against them under the civil law for damages and compensation to the tune of Rs 100 million apart from registration of a criminal case for defamation.