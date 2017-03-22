islamabad - The government has introduced a number of new postal services to cater requirements of present day needs under Pakistan Postal Department (PPD) reforms agenda. The new services included Electronic Money Order Service, Mobile Money Solution, Pakistan Post Logistics Company and Project for automation of postal services.

An official of PPD informed this news agency that they are facing a number of challenges as there is mushroom proliferation of private courier services and alternate options available to public but performing its core business of delivery of mail and remittance of money.

He said PPD has grabbed its customers through offering lowest charges and Pakistan Post is already discharging over 50 agency functions on behalf of other organizations to improve its viability.

The official informed that they are offering services at the lowest rates as compare to its private competitors especially for Mobile Money Transfer which attract good number of customers.