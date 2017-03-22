rawalpindi - The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) have called a division wide strike call for Wednesday to protest police behaviour against the Gujar Khan based lawyers.

The strike call was given by LHCBA President Zafar Mehmood Mughal Advocate to register protest against police for chalking out attempted murder case against 12 lawyers including President Gujar Khan Bar Association.

The President along with 11 other lawyers thrashed a Sub Inspector Nazir Panjotha of PS Gujar Khan on March 18 in court premises for misbehaving his (bar president) father in police station. An attempted murder case was lodged against lawyers with PS Gujar Khan.

According to details, LHCBA President announced full strike in the division asking the lawyers not to appear before LHC Rawalpindi Bench and courts at Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal.

Earlier, in a surprising move, the lawyers on Monday barred the police from producing the under trial prisoners before courts in Gujar Khan following the registration of case against lawyers.

The lawyers also displayed a banner on main gate of the courts banning the entry of policemen in the courts besides observing a complete strike in protest against police for lodging attempted murder case against lawyers including President Gujar Khan Bar Association.

A meeting called to break a running deadlock between police and lawyers also failed to make any headway with police sticking to its guns that case will be probed on merit.

Following the instructions of GKBA President, the lawyers also put a banner on display at main gate of Awan-e-Adal banning entry of policemen.

The banner reads as, “Except the Sub Inspector (SI) Nazir Panjotha, the plaintiff of case number 178/17 Police Station Gujar Khan, the entry of all the policemen is banned in Awan-e-Adal on orders of President Gujar Khan Bar Association.”

In a bid to reduce the growing tension between police and the lawyers, a delegation of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) headed by President Zafar Mehmood Mugal and other elected representatives also visited Awan-e-Adl and held meeting with Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Aslam Gondal. The meeting was also attended by other senior judges, president of general secretary of GKBA and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gujar Khan Circle Syed Ali and SHO PS Gujar Khan Sheikh Qasim. The participants of meeting listened the versions of both sides the police and the accused lawyers. Nonetheless, the meeting failed to resolve the issue after police have stick to its stance of investigating the matter on merit.

Talking to The Nation after meeting, LHCBA President Zafar Mehmood Mughal said he held a meeting with judges and police officer for resolving the matter. He said he hoped the tension between two sides would be reduced soon.

“The law shall precede its course. We will investigate the sad incident purely on merit and will punish the responsible,” said ASP Syed Ali, when he was contacted. He said the lawyers committed crime by thrashing a police officer.