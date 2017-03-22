islamabad - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has established a professional video studio at Islamabad. An official of Lok Virsa told APP the equipped mobile units of Lok Virsa can reach any part of the country to capture an event.

He said Lok Virsa offers professional documentaries and video programs to television networks, universities and other institutions on rental as well as on sale basis.

“It also markets its productions on CDs and DVDs for home consumption,” he said. He said the audio and video cassettes, CDs, VCDs and DVDs produced by

Lok Virsa are available in the market.