islamabad - National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division is planning to establish more offices of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) in three regions of the country, said Advisor to Prime Minister (PM) on NHLH on Tuesday.

Advisor to PM on NHLH Irfan Siddiqui talking to media persons said that more offices of PAL will likely be established in Interior Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“The offices will be established to acknowledge the contribution of local unsung poets, writers and other literary figures,” he said. The division is planning to expand the circle of literary activities of the academy to other provinces including Sindh, Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

“The measure has been taken after establishing PAL’s office in Multan recently,” he said.

He said main objective of all this effort is to recognize the literary endeavours of those local writers, poets and literary men who dedicate their whole lives for the promotion of literature but remain unrecognised.

This initiative will also serve as source of encouragement for the local poets and writers who do not have access to bring their works to major cities, he added.

He said the writer’s community has warmly welcomed the recent initiative of establishing PAL office in Multan which is now fully functional.

All the offices of PAL at provincial and regional level will work as a hub of literary activities.

He said local committees comprising of renowned literary personalities will be formed soon to review the literary work of local writers and poets and decide which is worth publication.

The NHLH division will take responsibility of printing and publication of all those selected works.