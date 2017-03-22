rawalpindi - Regional Police Officer (RPO), Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja issued the directives to ensure stringent security in the district on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

He issued these orders at a meeting held in office on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, SSP (Operations) Irfan Tariq Khan and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Chaudhry Yusaf Ali Shahid.

CPO also briefed the RPO about security measures being taken by police to maintain law and order situation on the occasion of Pakistan Day parade.

RPO Wisal Fakhar said snap-checking, picketing, blockades and posting of well-equipped commandoes should be made at all the entry and exit point. He said the senior police officers should visit the pickets to brief police officials to keep a vigil on the suspect and criminal elements.

“The suspicious elements and the vehicles will be checked properly to ensure foolproof security,” Wisal Fakhar said.

He said the police should carry out search operations in all the areas of the district with placing all the hotels, motels, inns and guest houses under security scanner. He asked the police officers to enhance patrolling in their respected areas to curb the crime. RPO also directed the CTO to evolve special traffic plan to control traffic mess on the eve of Pakistan Day besides briefing the transporters and the passengers entering Pindi from Kashmir, KPK and Gilgit Biltistan about the traffic plan.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police announced a comprehensive traffic plan for facilitating the road users and public on the occasion of Pakistan Day parade. CTO said a total of 6 DSPs, 21 Inspectors, 348 wardens and 43 junior wardens would perform duty to coup with traffic mess and to facilitate the road users and commuters.

According to CTP spokesperson, the entry of all kind of traffic would be banned from Rawalpindi to Islamabad Parade Ground (Faizabad) from 5am to 2pm on March 23. He said the traffic going Islamabad from Rawalpindi would be diverted at Double Road and the citizens can reach the capital while using Stadium Road and 9th Avenue. Similarly, the citizens can enter in Rawalpindi from Islamabad via IJP Road, Pandora Chungi and Carriage Factory picket.

The traffic approaching Islamabad from Koral Chowk would reach at its destination by moving on Khana Bridge Service Road, Chungi Number 8, Bandh Khanna Road, Sadiqabad, Rawal Road, C Block, Murree Road and 9th Avenue.

CTO said the police officers of Murree, Muzaffarabad and Abbotabad have also been informed via letters to brief the passengers and transporters about the traffic plan so that they could reach their destination amicably and without any inconvenience.