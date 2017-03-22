islamabad - Speakers have termed water as a key element for socio-economic development of any country and emphasized on the conservation of water from household to farm level.

They informed that at the time of independence, water capacity per person was 5600 cubic which has now reduced to only 900 cubic per person and country is shifted from water abundant country to water scarce country.

They stressed to start literacy programmes focusing attention on importance of freshwater and advocating for the sustainable management of water resources.

The speakers stated this while addressing a seminar organised by Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) in connection with World Water and Forest Day, here on Tuesday.

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change, Syed Abu Ahmad Akif was the chief guest while Dr Shamsul-Mulk, former Wapda chairman, Professor Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad, Vice Chancellor of the PMAS-AAUR, Ex Secretary Water and Power Ashfaq Ahmad, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Gill from SACAN, Dr Abdul Qayyum Sulehri, PMAS-AAUR Dean Faculty of Agricultural Engineering Dr Yaseen Bhatti and Dean Faculty of Forestry Dr Maqsood Anwar, faculty members, students were also present and addressed the participants.

Federal Secretary Syed Abu Ahmad Akif said that govt is fully committed to resolve the issues related to water and forest. He informed that govt increased the budget from 27 million rupees to 200 million under Green Pakistan Project and under this project 100 million trees will also be planted in the country.

He further stated that Pakistan is among the five countries in the world that have passed the Climate Change Act. He also elaborated the importance of water in the light of Quran and Sunnah and highlighted the role of government in improving water and forest related issues.

Dr Shamsul-Mulk, while addressing, said that Pakistan possesses largest water drain system in the world, and it was difficult to understand how a country with such resources is poor. He said, “Pakistan’s rulers should take up concrete projects for the country.” “Students and civil society will have to play a crucial role in creating a larger consensus, as larger water reservoirs will benefit every Pakistani,” he added. He said that govt should work to meet with water crisis and water issue should be the part of manifesto of every political party in the country.

VC informed the gathering, “Arid University has become a role model for federal and provincial governments’ institutions in the field of rain water harvesting system.

He informed that water storage capacity of Egypt is 900 days, Indian 120 days and Pakistan has only 30 days for usage. Pakistan is at unsafe stage of water crises and there is dire need to start work on Kalabagh and Neelam Jehlum projects.

He stressed on awareness of water literacy program among the student and society.