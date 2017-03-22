islamabad - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Islamabad, Sajid Kiani has expressed grave concern over the torture/manhandling of an ASI (in uniform) of Margalla police station in the courtroom by the lawyers at district courts.

Terming it an extremely crucial issue for the security of courts in Islamabad in future, the SSP said that ASI, in uniform was humiliated in public. The letter has been addressed to session judge (East) Islamabad, Session judge (West) Islamabad, President High Court Bar Association, Islamabad and President District Bar Association, Islamabad.

According to the letter, at around 10:30pm on March 15, 2017, a motorcyclist was stopped at a checkpoint established at Faisal Chowk Margalla road for routine checking. The check point was established in connection with the heightened security during the visit of Asian Parliamentarian from March 13th to 17th. The motorcyclist did not produce any documents for motorcycle and hence his motorcycle was shifted to Margalla police station. Later on, upon the intervention of office-bearers of the Islamabad district bar, his motorcycle was released. The person was identified as Imdadullah Advocate. According to the letter, he also levelled allegations of abusive words against Javed Sultan, ASI. However, the letter said, the issue was considered settled by the district bar representatives and police high-ups.

However, Imdadullah filed a private complaint against the ASI before the civil judge. On March 18, 2017, when ASI appeared in uniform, before the civil judge for submitting his reply, he was beaten up by a group of lawyers headed by Imdadullah inside the courtroom as well as outside the courtroom. An FIR was registered in this regard after medical certification against four nominated and more than 20 unknown accused. “This incident has extremely demoralized the police engaged in security of district courts. This low level of morale will definitely affect the security of courts for which responsibility will definitely go on this incident. This incident has drastically increased the trust gap between the police deployed at courts and lawyers. This situation can easily be exploited by anybody using a lawyer’s attire to bypass police checks for his nefarious designs,” said the letter.

Recognizing the role of bar associations in this regard as very crucial, the SSP said if they supported lawyers involved in usual then expectations from police that they will work with clear minds for security courts is something which might not be possible. “Bar is expected to understand the consequences of this incident resulting in week security of courts, which in turn can become the cause of any untoward incident,” the SSP warned. He also sought punitive action against the lawyers and suspension of practicing licenses for boosting the morale of the police engaged in their security. The SSP has also requested the IG Police to bring the matter into the knowledge of Chief Justice of Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court through respective registrars.

