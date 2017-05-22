Islamabad-The cellular technology in modern age has become a strength in common man’s lives and its importance has exponentially grown over the years with its ever increased usage. It is not a luxury commodity or service anymore as it serves as a basic need of life to the people.

A cell phone helps us to be in touch with our families and maintain a smooth relation with business associates.

In short, the advent of cell phones had really changed the way people to help them communicate with each other.

The use of cellular technology has also evolved since the time of its inception and “we have seen countless changes in shape of cell phones and their communication methods”.

The combination of science, engineering and innovation had transformed use of cell phones in a way that now one can communicate with anyone from any part of the world within no time.

A senior official at a mobile phone company on Sunday commented that prime objective of cell phone is that it keeps people connected and makes anyone’s everyday business smooth as one can schedule meetings and can update one’s business associates about new developments to maintain efficiency and trust.

The users can even send important files to their clients with a strong Internet access through phone.

The official said modern day devices with advanced features are capable of sending as well as receiving files, Internet access and most of them have GPS technology that is very helpful for those in business of transportation.

A user of this technology, Shehryar Ahmed Bhatti said in beginning, the cellular services and handsets were so expensive that a common man could not afford their usage but time changed and now the same were in the range of most of the people living on the planet.

There were billions of active users of mobile phone and many of them were using it to facilitate their lives and businesses.

Another user, Muhammad Irfan, who operates rent-a-car service in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, is also one such man.

He is in services sector but cannot get into direct contact with his each client, however, client satisfaction is essential for him to keep his business running smoothly.

Since he is not running a large corporate, he has to maintain personal contact with new and existing clients to make them feel comfortable and satisfied.

The simplest solution he got for this is staying in contact with his clients through his cell phone.

Whatever business he is doing, connectivity and service efficiency are vital to be successful and Muhammad Irfan knows this very well that’s why he is able to manage a small business with limited resources wonderfully well.

He said the key in his profession is to be in contact always not only with customers but employees, drivers, investors and mechanics as well, adding that the best way of getting connected with all of them is a reliable cellular connection that enables to stay in touch with all stakeholders of his business instantly.

“I started the business at a small scale but now I have 15-car fleet and I am dealing with clients like embassies and foreign NGOs,” Irfan said.

He said: “The thing I like the most about profession is that it gives me a chance of getting connected with people and this habit helps me facilitating customers on a personal level and in return they regard my services by continuity of their business to my company.”