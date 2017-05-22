Islamabad-Sabzi Mandi police have arrested four persons for alleged involvement in dacoities at various houses in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

He said that Sabzi Mandi police erected special checking points in its various localities following directions of SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani. One of the police teams while conducting checking stopped a car and searched it. During the checking, the police team recovered gold ornaments and Rs0.8 million in cash from the car occupants. Upon interrogation, it was revealed that they committed a dacoity in Dhok Syedan last night and looted these items.

The people held were identified as Ehtesham, Haroon, Saqib and Saddam Shabbir. Further investigation is underway, the police said.