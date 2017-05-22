ISLAMABAD - APHC Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that the Indian government is planning to ban Hurriyet Conference.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a media interview said that the campaign to malign Hurriyet and the ongoing movement in Kashmir by Indian media is part of the strategy, KMS reported.

"Government of India is hell-bent upon maligning the image of Hurriyet leadership and for the purpose the services of print and electronic media and other organisations have been hired.

India is chalking out a plan to ban Hurriyet and that was why Indian media is spewing venom against pro-freedom leadership," he said.

The ongoing struggle in Kashmir is a people's movement and Hurriyet represents their aspirations and sentiments, he added.

Expressing gratitude to people and Hurriyet leadership particularly Syed Ali Gilani and late Abdul Ghani Lone for supporting and encouraging him, Mirwaiz reviving the memories of the past said that he was just 16 years old when old Srinagar City roads were painted red on May 21, 1990 after the assassination of his father.

Paying rich tributes to Maulvi Muhammad Farooq and Abdul Ghani Lone, Mirwiaz said Lone was a towering personality who renounced Indian politics and vehemently supported freedom struggle.

"Abdul Gani Lone laid down his life for this sacred cause," he said and added that May 21 is a reminder to people of Kashmir that leadership has also made great sacrifices for this oppressed people.