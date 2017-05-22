Islamabad-Margalla police has arrested an Indian national during checking in sector F-8/1, police said.

The First Information Report lodged with the Margalla police station stated that a police team of the police station was on a routine duty when it stopped a suspect in sector F-8/1 for checking. On interrogating it was revealed that he was an Indian national residing illegally in the country He has been identified as Sheikh Nabi Ahmed son of Sheikh Raees, a resident of Mumbai. Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Sabzi Mandi police have arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in dacoities at various houses of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, a police spokesman said.

He said that Sabzi Mandi police erected special checking points in its various localities following directions of SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani.

One of the police team conducting checking at one of such police picket stopped a Suzuki Mehran car (GAA-1069) and searched it. During the checking, police team including ASIs Muhammad Ajmal Nawaz, Irfan Abbass and Constable Ilyas Shah recovered gold ornaments and cash worth Rs800,000 from the car occupants who seemed suspects to it.

On interrogation, it was revealed that they committed dacoity in area of Dhok Syedan on last night and looted these items from there.

They have been identified as Ehtesham, Haroon, Saqib and Saddam Shabbir. Further investigation is underway from them.