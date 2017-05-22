Rawalpindi-Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid urged the citizens not to use mobile phones while driving.

Talking to this agency, he said use of mobile phone was prohibited while driving because it may cause a fatal accident.

He said the students must have knowledge about traffic rules and road safety which must be observed on roads.

The CTO further told that strict orders have been issued to the traffic wardens, inspectors and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) of all the sectors to impound altered motorcycles prepared for wheelies and cases should be registered against the dangerous drivers and one-wheelers.

The motorcyclists should use safety helmets, he added.

He said, tinted glass vehicles would not be allowed on city roads and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators. Traffic signals should not be violated as such violation with negligent driving may lead to fatal accidents.

The citizens should cooperate with traffic police so that problems like traffic jam could be avoided, he added.