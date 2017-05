ISLAMABAD: Airport authorities at Benazir Bhutto airport detained a man for attempting to smuggle foreign currency abroad.

According to the handout issued by Pakistan Customs, €60,000 were recovered from a passenger heading to Dubai. The identity of the passenger has not been disclosed. He is still being interrogated by the officials.

In March 2015, model Ayyan Ali was arrested at the Islamabad airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle over $500,000 to UAE.