Islamabad-Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has been allocated Rs1 billion for the institutions working for the persons with disabilities.

“The government has allocated a hefty amount for the CADD, for year 2017-18 and out of it we are utilising a substantial amount for the persons with disabilities,” Parliamentary Secretary for CADD Maiza Hameed said on Sunday.

Talking to APP, she said that around four projects for persons with disabilities had been initiated by the government.

Hameed said that special educational institutions would be provided with all the latest facilities at par with Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) under the Prime Minster Education Reforms programme.

In current year, a total of 250 disable students have been admitted in special schools after provision of transportation facility to special students under the education reforms programme, she added.

The CADD is making efforts to increase special persons’ quota in the government services, Hameed remarked.

She said that students with weak eyesight would be provided optical glasses, adding that surgery for the needy students would also be arranged.

Minister of State for CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has recently distributed supporting equipments including wheel chairs, sewing machines, walkers etc. among 85 students with disabilities, she informed.

These equipments, she said would facilitate the disabled children in getting education and daily life matters.-Hameed urged the society to give special attention and courage to the children with disabilities.

The government and CADD are fully focused on the education and training of the disabled children.