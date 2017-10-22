Rawalpindi - A landlord has accused the management of the Airport Housing Society (AHS) of grabbing his land and demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Punjab chief minister to issue orders for giving him possession of plots promised to him by the society in return of his land.

Addressing a presser at the Rawalpindi Press Club on Saturday, Chaudhry Wazir Rehmat, who hailed from Chaklala Village, said that he struck a deal with the Airport Housing Society management in 2009, according to which he had got transferred 25 kanal (bearing transfer numbers 18310, 18309, 18308, 18307 and 18306) in the name of the AHS. In the land transfer process, he said, Raja Arshad of AM Developers, Malik Mustafa, the land revenue officer of Bokra village and his son Aftab helped him. The citizen said that the AHS management had promised him to give him 25 plots in Sector 4 and 5 in return for his land. He said though the AHS allotted him 21 plots the society did not give him the possession of the said plots. He alleged that the AHS management had sold out a plot to someone elsewhere a house had been built.

Wazir said that he approached the high-ups of Punjab Cooperative

Housing Societies for justice but in vain. He alleged that AHS President Rana Obaid, Secretary Zubair, former secretary Sheryar Ashraf and the brother of the society president were not only involved in selling his plots on fake documents but they were also hurling threats at him whenever he asked them to give him the possession of plots. He claimed that Rana Obaid was also facing charges of murders and corruption and cases were registered against him. He has appealed CJP Justice Saqib Nisar and Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shahbaz Sharif to provide him justice.