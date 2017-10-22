Islamabad - The specially constituted mobile complaint van service teams of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) conducted survey in 630 houses and collected 10 water samples from different areas of the city during last month of September. Team A conducted survey in sector G-7/4, G-10/1, G-11/3, G-6/2, G-8/1, F-6/3, F-11/1, G-6/3, F-8/3, G-9/2, G-11/3, I-8/3, G-6/2, G-7/3, G-9/3, I-8/1, G-11;/2, I-9/1, F-11/2 and surveyed 301 houses.

Team B conducted survey of 179 houses in sector G-7/2, G-10/3, G-11/4, G-6/1, F-6/1, G-11/1, f-6/4, F-8/1, G-6/4, G-6/1-2, G-7/2, F-6/2, I-8/4, G-6/1-4, I-8/2, G-9/4, G-8/1, F-8/4 and G-7/4 in addition to get 07 water samples.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Ansar Aziz said that Initiation of Mobile Complaint Service was an offbeat concept. For the first time, the residents of Islamabad have been provided with complaint redressal facility at their door step, he added.

He said that it was the top priority of the civic body to provide all basic facilities to the residents at their doorstep.

AIOU announces entry-test schedule for merit-based programmes

Allama Iqbal Open University on Saturday announced entry-test schedule for its merit based M.Phil and Ph.D level programmes.

As per the schedule entry-test will be held from October 22 to 31. According to a press release said that the intimation letters to this effect have been issued to the eligible applicants on their postal address.

Those who yet not received the intimation have been advised to contact their relevant regional office or the University’s main campus in Islamabad.

The entry schedule has also been placed at the University’s website. Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui has advised the relevant departments to strictly follow the laid down procedure and the merit criteria in selection of the students against the higher education programmes