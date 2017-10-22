Islamabad - Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Hindu Council and Member of National Assembly (MNA) Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani has said that the Diwali festival signifies the victory of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair.

He expressed these views while addressing a special ceremony, organized at Lok Virsa on Saturday, to mark the Hindu religious festival Diwali in Islamabad. The chief guest MD Bait-ul-Mal Barrister Abid Waheed Shiekh and Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fauzia Saeed also expressed their views on the occasion.

Dr Ramesh urged that the teachings of all religions ask their followers to respect other religions, which is essential for a peaceful society. He said that all peace-loving citizens must join hands with each other for promoting the interfaith harmony across the country.

The member parliament who belongs to Thar highlighted that Thar is the only part of Pakistan where Hindu and Muslims have been living together for hundreds of years without any religious prejudice and intolerance.

Dr Ramesh Vankwani also appealed to the Hindu community for special prayers on the occasion of Diwali for peace, progress and well-being of Pakistan. On the occasion, a large number of Hindu families residing in twin cities participated to celebrate the Diwali while various artists belonging to Thar were also present.