Hiking with Serena

RAWALPINDI: Serena Hotels organised a delightful trek trip to the Margalla Hills for members of the diplomatic community under Serena Hotels Adventure Diplomacy initiative, which encourages human engagement with Nature while testing physical prowess.

A fervent group of more than 40 diplomats and friends of Serena participated in the hike on Margalla Trail 6, which ended in a splendid breakfast set amidst the majestic scenery of the Hills. The hikers took a breather midway and took some beautiful photographs of the trek that ended on a plateau overlooking the Talhar Village and is considered one of the most astounding and eye catching locations in the Margallas. With a multitude of birds, the trail and the Hills are a delightful retreat for photographers, nature lovers and birdwatchers.–PR

Youth killed

RAWALPINDI: A youth was killed for honour and his body was hanged with tree here on Saturday. Police said that body of Mubbashir (23) was found hanging with a tree in Thallah Kalan Town of Rawalpindi.–INP

The Chountra police took the body into custody and shifted it to a hospital for postmortem.

Heirs of the deceased alleged that the deceased was killed by accused Muneer along with accomplices over suspicion of illicit relations with his wife.

A case was registered against four culprits and raids were being conducted for their arrest