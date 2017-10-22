Wah cantt - Taxila Police claimed to have arrested a man who had shot dead his wife over some domestic dispute.

Sub divisional Police officer Taxila circle DSP Sajid Gondal while talking to newsmen here on Saturday said that Sheern Khan, a native of Nowshera shot dead his wife, a mother of six over some domestic dispute on August 3 this year.

After committing the crime, he said, the accused went underground. He said that a police team traced the accused at his hideout and arrested him.

Gondal said that police also recovered the weapon used in the murder.