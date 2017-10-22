Islamabad - The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) students on Saturday announced to call off the 17-day long strike partially on the assurance of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration.

The Quaid-i-Azam University Students Federation (QSF) held negotiations with city administration after the syndicate decided against the restoration of expelled students, an official told The Nation on Saturday.

In a late night development on Friday, the students agreed to partially call off their strike to save the ongoing going semester, and on condition that no discrimination will be made in the inquiry report of the syndicate constituted committee, the official said.

He said the strike had increased the chances of semester’s wasting if it continued for a few more days.

The ICT asked students to wait for the inquiry report of the committee constituted by the syndicate, which will present its finding in fifteen days.

The students, while agreeing to the terms, announced to end the protest and resume the academic activities from Monday.

Talking to The Nation, Chairman Pashtoon Council Jahanzeb Khan said that the strike has been ended partially and a symbolic protest in a democratic way would be continued until the newly-constituted committee presents its report.

He said that students would not remove their camp but transport and all other activities would be allowed.

He said that the decision has been taken to save the semester which was near to be wasted if academic activities were not resumed.

He said that a future strategy regarding the protest would be announced in upcoming days. “Students will also attend classes and the protest camp,” he said.

Meanwhile, the administration officially announced that the university would be reopened on Monday, directing all students to reach their departments. The faculty has also been informed to continue their duties from Monday.

University administration said that buses will also commute from Monday.

After the announcement all hurdles on the Main Avenue and at transport section were removed.

The QSF held seventeen days long strike at the campus halting all activities and tabled 13 demands before the university administration.

Along with other facilities, students demanded reduction in the fee increased in 2017-18 academic year and restoration of students expelled as a result of the clash. The university administration announced 10 percent reduction in the fee but unanimously agreed not to restore the seven expelled students, or reduce punishment awarded to total of 30 students.