Rawalpindi - Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad

Sajid Kiyani has suspended two cops, including a spy of Special Branch, for their involvement in smuggling of illegal weapons and liquor, sources informed on Saturday.

The suspended cops were identified as Nisar Safdar, posted in SB of Islamabad Police, and Muhammad Umar, deputed in Police Station Tarnol as constable.

According to sources, SSP (Operations) Islamabad Sajid Kiyani placed two cops under suspension and closed them to Police Line for their involvement in smuggling of illegal weapons and liquor in two cars.

They said a team of Gujar Khan police had arrested the two cops of Islamabad police in Missa Kaswal on GT Road during general hold up after recovering two pistols of 30 bore and liquor separately from their cars. Cases were also registered against the accused cops. The Rawalpindi police also informed the IG Islamabad regarding the crime committed by two cops.