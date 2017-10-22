Rawalpindi - Police have found two dead bodies from two different localities in the limits of Police Station Airport, sources informed on Saturday. They said that some locals spotted a dead body of a girl dumped in a seasonal nullah in Rahimabad and informed the Rescue 15 about it.

They said a police team of Police Station Airport rushed to the scene and recovered the dead body and shifted it to a hospital with help of Rescue 1122.

In the second incident, a dead body of a 27-year-old man was found in an open place at the Street Number 7 in Wakeel Colony. The Rescue 1122 along with police shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy.

Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Airport Ahsan Kiyani, when contacted, said police have begun investigation after recovering two dead bodies from two different places. He said the identity of the two deceased persons was yet to be known.

He said no sign of torture was found on body of the girl whereas unknown killers stabbed the man to death. Police filed cases and begun investigation to trace out the murderers.

Meanwhile, unknown dacoits intercepted a citizen namely Tariq at the Habib Colony in Khayaban-e-Sir Syed at a gunpoint and snatched cash and mobile phone from him.

The dacoits fled on a motorcycle Officials of the Police Station Pirwadhai lodged an FIR on complaint of the victim and started probing the incident.