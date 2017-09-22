Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday removed several illegal structures from outside the houses in sector G-11 here.

The operation was part of the campaign against encroachments in the city. According to the CDA officials, at least 22 steel sheds were removed in front of the houses in Sector G-11/2. Heavy machinery was used to demolish the structures. The officials of enforcement directorate and building control section of the CDA participated in the operation.

Meanwhile, a group of 16 senior trainee officers of Training Institute of National Savings, Islamabad visited CDA headquarters. While briefing the participants, Member Finance Dr Fahad Haroon Aziz said that CDA is in transition and consolidation phase simultaneously.

After promulgation of Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act, 2015, municipal functions have been transferred to municipal administration with all the employees already working on relevant posts. New administrative measures to improve efficiency, capacity and service delivery are being introduced, he said. Member Finance while briefing the delegation told that CDA is focusing on the project which will be self sustainable. More avenues of revenue generation are being explored. For the first time in the history of Islamabad, residents are experiencing local government with all its benefits, he said. Member Finance briefed the delegation about the ongoing development projects and strategy for speedy execution and completion.

Furthermore, services of Cares-1122 are being expanded to all parts of the capital. Despite the expansion in scope, the standard of services by Cares 1122 has remained up to the mark, said Sheikh Ansar Aziz while chairing a meeting. He was informed during the meeting that Cares 1122 attended 790 calls during the month of August. The Mayor was informed that most of the calls received during the month of August 2017 were related to Road Traffic Accidents which were 396 in number. These calls were received from the areas of F-6/4 Jamia Muhammadia, OGDCL Building, Bhara Kahu, Lake view Park, Bani Gala, Muree Road, Zoo Chowk, F-10/2, Peshawar Morr Signal, Union Council Office Bara Kahu, Faizabad Police Naka, Sangjani Stop Peshawar Road, Zero Point Bridge and other areas.