PR islamabad - The City School, Northern region has yet again proved its mettle by the outstanding result of its students in the O levels held this year with two students achieving 10 As.

As per higher achievers list, in the O level examinations, Mohammad Rafay Kazmi and Shariq Banday achieved 10 and secured top position in Rawalpindi/Islamabad and Mirpur region. The other students with outstanding performance included Muhammad Junaid Sheikh and Syed Mohib Ali Kazmi with 9 As and Abdul Mutaal Bin Iqbal, M Shayan Hassan and Syed Taimur Hassan achieved 8 As.

Among girls, Cantt Senior Section of Rawalpindi, Rafia Maqbool, Rida Fatima and Shayan Syed secured 8 As while Zainab Jamshed received 7 and Sana Khalid 6 As. In Mirpur campus, Haider Ali secured 3 As. As per tradition, the students have once again proven the age old adage that hard work, discipline and academic high standards pay rich dividends if the drive and passion are present and here the role of the school plays a prominent role in ensuring that such expectations are inculcated from the very beginning and consistently ingrained in order to motivate the young minds towards the quest for excellence. The implicit trust and support of the parental community towards the institution has been the constant guiding light towards determining that collaboration is the key to success. It is a proud moment indeed for the institution.