Rawalpindi - Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Thursday issued a notice to the state summoning the record of Benazir Bhutto (BB) murder case while it also accepted three petitions filed by Pakistan People’s Party challenging verdict of the anti-terrorism court.

A divisional bench of LHC comprised Justice Habib Ullah Amir and Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi served the state with a notice seeking the complete record of BB assassination case by November 27, the next date of hearing.

Former Governor Punjab and PPP senior leader Sardar Latif Khosa Advocate appeared before the court on behalf of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari. According to details, a divisional bench of LHC took up BB murder case while accepting three petitions filed by PPP for hearing during which Sardar Latif Khosa argued that BB was a veteran political leader and two-time elected Prime Minister of Pakistan and her murder by the terrorists in Liaquat Bagh was a big tragedy in the history of the country.

He said that a total of 23 workers of PPP had been killed whereas 71 others were injured in a gun-and-bomb attack on BB. He said PPP wanted to try the former military dictator and President General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf in the apex court in BB assassination case and to punish them according to law. On this, the judges asked Khosa as if he wanted to try the accused in absentia since he is abroad.

Sardar Latif Khosa apprised the court that all were equal in the eyes of the law which was not as weak as to summon Mush from Dubai to appear before the court. After conclusion of the arguments, DB of LHC issued notice to the state seeking complete record of BB murder case. The LHC adjourned hearing in the case till 27 November 2017.

Talking to media men after the trial, Sardar Latif Khosa said that LHC has accepted petitions of PPP and sought record of BB murder case from the state and the trial court. He said they made Mush as respondent in one appeal.

He said that the accused fled abroad and created hurdles in the way of justice. He said the law and the court should not wait for his return rather brings him back in the country for trial. Senator Sherry Rehman, who was also accompanying Khosa, said that PPP sought justice in the murder case. She said the apex courts and other departments should take the BB assassination case seriously and punish those according to law who washed the crime scene soon after murder. “BB murder case is not a simple case and it should not be put in cold storage by the state,” she said.