Rawalpindi - A meeting of District Level Committee (DLC) was held here on Thursday to review around 12 blocked cases of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) by NADRA. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Talat Mehmood Gondal while PML-N MNA Malik Abrar Ahmed, Additional Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Saima Younis, a police officer of SP rank and one representative each from Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) also attended it.

During the meeting, the DLC members reviewed 12 cases in which suspected CNICs were blocked by NADRA on the reports of intelligence agencies.

However, more than two dozen applicants from different parts of the district including Rawat, Gujar Khan, Mandra, Chakbeli Khan and Chuhur Chopal were gathered outside the office of DC.

They criticized NADRA and the DLC for their lethargic attitude in reviewing cases of the blocked CNICs and said that they are Pakistanis and no one should be victimized on this pretext. They said they are being humiliated by the DLC. They demanded Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal to take action against the members of the DLC for reviewing cases at snail’s pace. Talking to The Nation, PML-N MNA Malik Abrar Ahmed, who is a member of the DLC, said that more than 100 cases of blocked CNICs appeared before the committee out of which 65 were considered for review. He said the committee, as well as the representatives of intelligence agencies, have been facing difficulties in the verification process.

He said notices are being sent to the card-holders to produce at least one out of seven documents but the card-holders either provided cell number that too was found switched off. Blocked cases would be cleared if the applicants provide the following documents including land record registered prior to 1978, domicile certificate issued prior to 1978, pedigree issued by the revenue department, government employees certificate of blood relative employed before 1990, verified educational certificates issued prior to 1978, passport issued to 1978 or any document issued by the government of Pakistan prior to 1978 including arms licenses, driving licenses or manual national identity cards, he said. He said the delay is being caused in resolving the blocked cases due to pending reports of representatives of intelligence agencies.

On the other hand, the applicants lashed out at DLC and the government and said that they were being victimized for last five months. They said they have been summoned by the officials of DC office and kept them waiting and later they are being told that the meeting was postponed. They alleged that MNA is patronizing only those applicants who either belonged to his own constituency or referred by other MPs and influential people.

Said Khan, a resident of Chuhur, said NADRA has blocked the CNICs of his entire family and they were suffering a lot due to it. He said his forefathers have settled in Pakistan over 100 years ago and they are not Afghanis.

Similarly, many other applicants including Dr Haji Muhammad Ayub, Said Muhammad, Dolat Khan, Atwar Khan and Auwla Khan alleged the DLC is not clearing them even they had submitted all the required documents to prove they are Pakistani nationals. They said that they could not attend workplaces and their children were sent home by the school administrations due to blocked CNICs.