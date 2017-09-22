Three live rifle grenades recovered

RAWALPINDI: The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have found three live rifle grenades from a heap of garbage on the information of locals in Dhudial Village of Chakwal, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Thursday.

Following the information, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), Civil Defence Staff and local police rushed to the scene and defused the grenades, they said. A case has been registered against the unknown culprits by area police.

According to sources, some locals have spotted three live rifle grenades dumped by unknown culprits in a heap of garbage in the area of Dhudial Village.

The locals immediately passed the information to local police which alerted the other LEAs. The LEAs along with BDS reached the spot and defused the grenades.

A senior police officer, while talking to The Nation, said the diameter of rifle grenades is 75mm Serial A-72 in blue color. He said police have started investigation as to who brought these rifle grenades here in the village. He said a case has been registered against the unknown culprits under 4/5 Explosive Act.–Staff Reporter

Google honours Noor Jehan with doodle on birthday

ISLAMABAD: Google on Thursday dedicated a doodle for homepage in the honour of Madam Noor Jehan on her 91st birthday anniversary.

Born Allah Rakhi Wasai on September 21, 1925, she was known as the “Malika-e-Taranum” (Queen of Melody) across the world. Her voice and unique style of singing captured the hearts of millions across South Asia.

Best known for her voice, she was also an accomplished actress. Noor Jehan also helped co-direct Chan Wey in 1951. Her national songs during the 1965 war against India raise patriotic sentiments among the people of Pakistan. The government of Pakistan awarded her a Sitara-i-Imtiaz, and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

The doodle features Madam Noorjehan in purple attire, with a choker and the memorable flower on the side of her hair. The doodle has great resemblance to her Dildar Sadqay Lakh Waar Sadqay performance on PTV.–INP

5000-meter wire pulled out from electricity polls

RAWALPINDI: On the other hand, unknown robbers have pulled out 5000-meter long electricity wire from 20 polls of WAPDA installed at Toohb Road in

Pind Dadan Khan, a source in RPO Office said. He said that the unique robbery by unknown robbers has thrown the whole area into darkness and the people have been facing many difficulties. Police registered a case and started investigation, source added.

Separately, a man, who sustained bullet injuries during aerial firing in a marriage party in Naseerabad area, has died in the hospital, sources said. The deceased was identified as Umar, resident of Siham. –Staff Reporter

Four persons abducted in various incidents

WAH CANTT: Around four persons including a couple were abducted in three different incidents from various parts of twin cities of Taxila and Wah Cantonment here the other day.

Police sources said that in first incident a man identified as Shahzaib and his wife was abducted from Taxila Chowk. In the second incident, Jabbar Saeed was abducted by unknown persons within the Wah Cantonment Police Station limits. Moreover, three persons abducted a teenage girl and took her to a graveyard near Gadwal area and gang-raped her. Police registered separate cases and initiated investigation.–Staff reporter