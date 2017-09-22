Islamabad - National Highways & Motorway Police made the transporters return more than Rs 16 million to the passengers, which they had collected by overcharging them, said the police.

The action was taken on the directions of Inspector General NH&MP. The officials moved on the complaints of overcharging by the transporters during Eid-ul-Azha days. The police retrieved more than Rs 16 million rupees and returned them to over 18,000 passengers. The police said that the Motorway Police issued 7859 number of tickets to Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) for overcharging and imposed a fine exceeding Rs 6.3 million on them. Furthermore, during the Eid days, 17,264 tickets were issued to PSVs for overloading of passengers and a fine of more than Rs 15 million was imposed them. The police said that 5, 9665 overloaded passengers were offloaded and 1,141 PSVs were returned from Toll Plazas due to overload of passengers. The police said that from 1st to 15th September 2017, a total of 32,445 numbers of helps were provided to the road-users and 38, 8898 commuters were briefed about road safety. Meanwhile, Islamabad police has said that as many as 12,000 personnel of Islamabad police, Pakistan Rangers and FC would perform security duties during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said that high security will be maintained to prevent any untoward incident. As per plan, the activities of those under surveillance will be strictly monitored. Similarly, people of defunct organizations will be banned from entering Islamabad and taking part in the processions. According to the police, the SSP has directed all SDPOs and SHOs to tighten vigilance at all entrance points of the city, launch search operation and scrutinize activities in the slum areas of the city. He has also directed to maintain close liaison with peace committees and organizers of Majalis and processions.

The IGP has asked SSP (Traffic) to make necessary arrangements to avoid any inconvenience to the road-users at the alternate routes during the processions. Walkthrough gates will also be installed at all entry and exit points of Majalis and the processions.