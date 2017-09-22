Pr wah cantt - The Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, NI(M) has inaugurated special arms and ammunitions developed by POF during a ceremony here on Thursday.

Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah lauded the competencies of POF engineers and felicitated the entire POF and Pakistan Navy team for this milestone.

Earlier, Lt Gen Umar Farooq Durrani, HI(M) Chairman POF Board welcomed the naval chief at POF Helipad and introduced POF Board Members & senior POF Officers at POF Headquarters.

Director Exports, Usman Ali Bhatti, in a detailed briefing told the Naval Chief that POF is a gigantic complex with a strong industrial base.

He said that it can undertake development and production of nearly all types of conventional arms and ammunitions. POF has always accomplished the targets assigned by Pakistan Armed Forces during peaceful times and war-like situations. In order to attain self-sufficiency and to equip POF with latest technologies, the up-gradation of plant and machinery has begun.

As per POF mandate, POF is meeting the requirements of Pakistan Armed Forces in terms of arms and ammunition. Moreover, the arms being produced in surplus are being exported to over 40 countries around the globe. Chief of Naval Staff expressed his satisfaction over the POF’s expertise and acknowledged the high quality of POF products.

While endorsing the remarks in the Visitors’ Book, Naval Chief said that he is impressed with the quality of POF’s work and praised the participants for making it a success.

“We look forward to greater cooperation and development of products for Pakistan Navy”, he added.