Islamabad - The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) administration is probing a case of alleged sexual harassment against a newly appointed assistant professor – who was previously struck off from a British hospital on similar charges, an official said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the accused doctor, welcoming the inquiry, has called the complaint as part of the conspiracy against him by few sections that do not absorb the presence of a competent cardiac surgeon in the hospital.

A trainee lady doctor at Department of Cardiology PIMS, lodged an application before the Vice Chancellor (VC) Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) Prof Dr Javed Akram, alleging that Assistant Professor Dr Humayun Iqbal tried to molest her during duty hours.

Earlier, Dr Humayun Iqbal was reportedly struck off from the Newcastle Hospital United Kingdom (UK) on the charges of molesting two junior colleagues in 2013.

In the fresh inquiry against him at PIMS, the Cardiothoracic Surgeon reportedly called the trainee lady doctor in his room for a discussion about the patients.

As per the application available with The Nation, the complainant said, “He called me in his room for a discussion about the pre OPD patient and during discussion the accused doctor forced himself on me.”

The applicant while stopping his advancement ran from his room. Next time when the trainee was called, she brought a friend along with her after which the accused doctor became furious.

An official informed The Nation that when the trainee doctor refused to attend the calls from his office, Dr Humayun started humiliating her before her colleagues.

“This is so unfortunate that you are a female and you are in this field,” said the complaint filed.

Sources added that Dr Humayun allegedly pressurized the trainee doctor asking her to cooperate or leave the profession.

The accused also threatened her of paying the price in case of non-cooperation, said the source.

The applicant after repeated attempts and threats by the accused filed a complaint before the Head of Department (HoD); however, the accused did not stop and again threatened her of dire consequences.

The accused Dr Humayun has also been accused of passing vulgar remarks and jokes on female trainees in her department.

Later on, VC SZABMU constituted an anti-sexual harassment committee comprising Prof Abid Zaheer Farooqi, Prof Naeem Akhtar and Dr Ayesha Isani Majeed for a probe into the incident.

VC SZABMU told The Nation that the application was received and the committee would hear the case on day-to-day basis.

Dr Humayun Iqbal declared all the allegations baseless and a conspiracy against him by the ‘mafia’.

The doctor said, “Some sections do not want my appointment here because of their incompetency and that’s why they are running a ‘malicious’ campaign.

He said that he also rejected all the allegations levelled against him in the inquiry committee.

“I want inquiry committee to continue its proceedings as it will unmask the corrupt elements in the hospital,” he said.

He said that the allegations mentioned in application are ‘absolutely wrong’ as the circumstances do not favour the version.

“We didn’t meet alone as a number of people were also present there,” he said. The doctor also said that his opponents are using the case filed against him in the United Kingdom (UK). The case in the United Kingdom was based on racism and it is subjudice.