ISLAMABAD - After the disintegration of Soviet Union, Ukraine got independence in 1991 and officially declared itself as an independent state.

An independent country was a dream for which the Ukrainian patriots rendered many sacrifices and today Ukraine is the second largest country in Europe.

Various notables were present in the Serena Hotel to celebrate the 26th anniversary of Ukrainian Independence during a reception which was hosted by the Ukrainian Ambassador Volodymyr Lakomov.

The Federal Minister for State & Frontier Region Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch was the chief guest. The Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain and Minister of State Pir Amin ul Hasnat also graced the ceremony. This reflects that Lakomov was in contact with the Foreign Office to get the nomination of the relevant person as chief guest to his reception keeping in view the Ukraine’s efforts to increase its defence relationship with Pakistan.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to Ukraine is Gen (R) Athar Abbas who also indicates the priority of Pakistan to its relationship with Ukraine in the defence field.

Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qadir is a former military general turned into a politician. He is the most humble and plainspoken minister in the cabinet of the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong attended the function as a VIP guest, and US Ambassador David Hale was also present on this occasion. All the European representatives were present on the stage during the cake cutting ceremony. National anthems of Ukraine and Pakistan were also played.

One office-bearer of Vehari Chamber of Commerce complained about hurdles in the issuance of Chinese business visa for Pakistani businessman where comparably US Embassy has been more lenient in this regard.

I believe there are some restrictions imposed by the Chinese commercial and visa office for issuance of the business visa to Pakistani businessmen. Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch made a short speech on this occasion in which he highlighted the historical defence cooperation between the two countries.

He was of the opinion that there is more opportunity to boost the bilateral relations between the two countries. He said the business and economic relations are also developing and business community should play its part in this regard.

Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Ukraine.

He said that Ukraine and Pakistan have made great strides after they have established their outstanding diplomatic and political relations since 1992.

He further said that bilateral ties between both sides have always based upon real friendship and mutually beneficial Cooperation.

He appreciated an outstanding collaboration between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Ukraine in the military and technical and military–industry field. He anticipated that cooperation would actively develop in future.

Rana Tanvir enlightened his audience that the traditional participation of Ukrainian defence industry and seminar in the city of Karachi has become a symbol of partnership together with the Al-Khalid main battle tank. He admired the distinguished gains in outstanding mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation.

He expressed the wish to have a friendship longstanding, deep-rooted, rich and multi-level like the ancient cultures of Moenjo Daro and Trypillia and as strong, reliable and unbeatable as Al-Khalid Battle tank between two countries.

The Ukrainian Ambassador, Volodymyr Lakomov on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of independence extended sincere wish of peace, love, and prosperity to all Ukrainian citizens as well as to all our foreign partners and friends.

He was pleased to admit that Pakistan is among their good friends. A quarter of a century ago, Pakistan and Ukraine established diplomatic relations, and the bilateral dialogues between both have always been brotherly and based on beneficial cooperation.

He appreciated an outstanding collaboration between Pakistan and Ukraine in the military and technical and industrial fields. He believed that the relations between Ukraine and Pakistan are poised to make a further advance in the coming years.

He further stated that the US, EU countries Canada and member of the world community is their strategic partner in Asia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has consistently supported Ukraine on the international arena.

Despite many hurdles, he said Ukraine has not only proved its ability to implement reforms over the three years but demonstrated amazing results. Its economy is growing, efficient and comprehensive anti-corruption mechanisms were introduced. Investment and business climate has been improved banking system was cleaned, and the state fiancé indicators have proved that the country is on a stable way of development, he said.

–The writer is a freelance contributor.