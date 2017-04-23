Islamabad-A two-day tent pegging competition in connection with Margalla Festival, organised by the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) has concluded here on Saturday at F-9 Park.

Mayor and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) was the chief guest of the occasion, while Deputy Mayor Syed Zeeshan Naqvi was the chief organizer of the event. Over 600 horsemen from 80 tent pegging clubs from Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir participated in the event. Hussania Naqvi club has won the first position in the single horseman category and Sheikh Anser Aziz has distributed prizes among the competition winners at the closing ceremony . Addressing the ceremony, Mayor said that promotion of cultural and traditional and regional sports was the top priority of the MCI.

He said the MCI was working to ensure provision of quality entertainment facilities in the federal capital. He said the level of interest of the people and enthusiasm in the sports like tent pegging was laudable.

Appreciating the arrangements made for the tent pegging event, he said involving riders in such a large number was commendable and MCI would ensure arrangements of such events every year. Deputy Mayor Zeeshan Naqvi said purpose of organising such sports event was to attract residents of the Islamabad towards traditional sports and positive activities.

“Tent pegging is a traditional sport of Pakistan and the daring competitors challenged each other with great skill.” Sports activities leave a positive impact on society and the CDA will work to provide more opportunities for sports and recreational activities to Islamabad residents,” he added.