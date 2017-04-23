Islamabad-Allied School Harmain campus on Friday held a prize distribution ceremony for outstanding students who remained distinguished in curricular and extra-curricular activities.

The ceremony was held at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) where Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Raja Haneef and Malik Iftikhar Ahmed were chief guests. Students in the ceremony, spreading awareness on nationalism presented different tableaus and songs and received high appreciations from the audience.

Addressing to the ceremony principal Mehwish Rafeeq gave detailed presentation on success of the institution.

Shedding light upon the performance of school she said that the school has won number of debate competitions at national level. “In very short time span the school also marked significant achievements in academic performance also,” she said. The principal directed students to keep their focus on hard work to earn bright future for themselves and institution also.

Students with outstanding performance were awarded with medals in the ceremony. Meanwhile, the teachers with best performance throughout the year were also awarded with certificates of appreciation during ceremony.