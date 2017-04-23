Islamabad-Capital Development Authority (CDA) is planning to include extra fire tenders in the fleet of Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate (EDM) amid up-gradation of the department, an official said on Saturday.

Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz said this while heading a meeting here at the headquarters.

chairman said that Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has taken consolidated steps for improving performance of EDM.

“Capacity of Directorate of Metropolitan Corporation would be improved, strengthened and further upgraded to cope with any emergency situation or natural calamity,” he said.

He also said that special arrangements are being made for imparting professional training of rescue workers and inclusion of latest fire tenders in the fleet. The Chairman CDA said that staff of Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate has proved their professionalism and technical expertise not only in the twin cities but also in other parts of the country.

On this occasion, chairman CDA was apprised that during the last week 42 emergency calls were responded.

Out of these calls, four were about fire eruption at green areas, 10 calls about electric fire, One call of house fire, one canteen/shop fire, one call about Industries and three calls were about vehicles fire were also received and addressed promptly.

The meeting was informed that during the last week, 13 rescue calls of different natures were also received which were also promptly responded.

The meeting was also informed that these calls were received from different areas including Aabpara, Margalla Hills, sector F-8/4, F-10/3, Near Zero Point, F-7/1, G-10/2, G-6/1-2, G-14, Orchard Scheme, Bela Road G-10/1, G-7/2, G-13/3, I-9/2, G-9/3, F-11/2 and Markaz G-9.

It was also informed in meeting that during the last week, nine VVIP deployments were also made upon the request of different departments.

These deployments were made at D-Chowk, Koral Chowk and other areas.

Sheikh Anser Aziz directed the concerned officers to ensure latest training of officers and technical staff of EDM at local and international levels so that they could be equipped with modern technical knowledge of how to control the situation in any emergency.

Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz further directed to take necessary steps for creating awareness among the general public about the precautionary and safety measures against the fire incidents for minimum losses.

The meeting was attended by the senior officers of MCI and CDA. Meeting reviewed performance of EDM Directorate.