Islamabad-A new research suggests that low-fat dairy may benefit mental health, too. Prof Nagatomi and colleagues noted that previous studies have associated dairy intake with depression, though whether the effect is positive or negative has been inconclusive.

For their study, the researchers set out to investigate how the consumption of certain low-fat and high-fat dairy products individually impact the risk of developing symptoms of depression.

Participants disclosed how often they consumed low-fat and whole-fat milk and yogurt in a dietary questionnaire. The intake of cheese, butter, and other dairy products was not reported.

Symptoms of depression were assessed using the 20-item self-rating depression scale.

The team identified depressive symptoms among 31.2 per cent of men and 31.7 per cent of women.

Compared with adults who reported no consumption of low-fat dairy products, those who consumed low-fat milk and yogurt between one and four times weekly were less likely to have symptoms of depression.

These results remained after accounting for a number of possible confounding factors, such as age, overall diet and lifestyle, and health status.

“The current results indicate that a higher frequency of low-fat dairy consumption may be associated with a lower prevalence of depressive symptoms.”

No link was identified between the consumption of whole-fat dairy products and depression.

The researchers hypothesize that this may be because the trans-fatty acids in whole-fat milk - which are associated with depression - were offset by an amino acid in milk, called tryptophan.

The team concludes that further studies are needed to pinpoint the mechanisms underlying the link between low-fat dairy intake and a lower risk of depression.

Meanwhile, a new research finds that high levels of a certain protein may increase obesity by suppressing the energy-producing action of brown and beige fat.

White fat mainly stores energy in the form of triglycerides - a type of fat commonly found in the blood, which may trigger conditions such as heart disease and diabetes if abnormally high.

Brown fat, on the other hand, specializes in expending that energy by creating heat during exposure to cold temperatures, in a process known as thermogenesis.

There are also structural differences between these types of fat. Brown and beige fat have more mitochondria, which are also known as the “powerhouses” of the cell because they turn food into energy.

White fat, on the other hand, has fewer mitochondria and blood vessels.

Specifically, in high amounts, Id1 inhibits the activity of the key transcription factor, PGC1 alpha.

This transcription factor regulates thermogenesis by controlling the unique protein Ucp1, which, in turn, makes brown fat cells burn energy for heat more efficiently.

Additionally, the researchers found that Id1 inhibits another transcription factor, Ebf2, which usually helps white fat turn into beige. Ande and team also demonstrated that removing Id1 increases the expression of the beige gene and Ucp1 in the response of white fat to cold exposure.

Furthermore, removing the Id1 protein did not seem to suggest that it is needed for normal functioning - at least not in mice.

According to the researchers, the findings suggest that the Id1 protein is a risk factor for obesity and diabetes, and it could be a target for reversing these two conditions.

“If we can target Id1, we may able to prevent and ultimately reduce the risk of obesity and related disease.”

Dr Satya Ande said, “For most of us, it becomes increasingly hard to produce brown fat as we age, which explains why we tend to gain weight more easily. Targeting Id1 at a molecular level, however, may help to increase brown fat,”