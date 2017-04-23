Islamabad-President Mamnoon Hussain on Saturday underlined the need for promoting the culture of book reading among the youth in order to realise the dream of a safe and secure future as envisioned by the founding fathers of the country.

He was addressing the ‘National Book Fair’ organised by the National Book Foundation here.

The president said that the world currently faced multiple challenges, including that of terrorism and extremism.

He said those challenges could only be tackled after looking into their social, economic, political and historical factors.

Hussain expressed the confidence that the book fair would prove to be a healthy activity in order to spread the message of hope, brotherhood and harmony across the country and beyond.

Referring to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the president said that about four years ago, government saw a beautiful dream to connect Pakistan with different regions of the world, taking advantage of its geographical location.

“Each passing day is taking us closer to realisation of our dream,” he added.

Hussain said, “I am confident that after the operationalisation of the CPEC, Pakistan will achieve economic stability, but for this, hard work and expertise in contemporary sciences and arts is of utmost importance”.

He said, “The people, associated with this industry, should remain steadfast even if they face drop in their profit or have to work extra hard because facing little inconvenience today can secure our future.”

Hussain assured that the government would continue to cooperate at every stage in this noble endeavour.

The president, who also visited the stalls and different sections at the Book Fair, particularly appreciated “Kids Republic Corner” saying the children were the future of the country.

In his address, Irfan Siddiqui highlighted the efforts, being made by his division for promotion of literary activities in the country, which were bringing positive outcomes.

He said that the Book Fair was an encouragement to the writers and advised the literary organisation to strive for guiding the nation.

Siddiqui said that good books were being written, published and read as well; however if the media played due role to promote book reading culture, it could do miracles.

He told the audience that three book fairs had already been held in Islamabad.

Siddiqui viewed that the negative trends of intolerance, hatred and extremism could be tackled through promoting a culture of book reading.

Later, Siddiqui also presented two copies of the holy Quran to the president.