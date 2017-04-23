Islamabad-Following the directions of Director General Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122, Emergency Service Rescue 1122 observed International Earth Day on Saturday in all the districts of Punjab.

In this regard rescue earth awareness activities including awareness walks, seminars and extracurricular activities were arranged to sensitise public about increasing number of emergencies and disaster taking place due to environmental change, global warming, ozone depletion, pollution and misuse of energy.

The participants were carrying banners, leaflets, booklets inscribed with awareness information about Earth Day and raised slogans “Let Rescue the Mother Earth” to create awareness among general public to safe and clean the earth.

Earlier, upon directions of the DG Rescue, Dr Rizwan, SI plantation campaign was started from 21st March till 30th March all over the Punjab and 70,000 saplings across Punjab have been planted then awareness and training sessions have been arranged with participation of Community Emergency Response Teams to sensitise and motivate students, teachers and community to take care of earth and plants. Besides that, specialized activities including speech competition, awareness lectures and rescuers competitions have been arranged to sensitize rescuers on sensitive issue of climate change and need of collective efforts for healthy resilient and safer Pakistan.

Such initiatives from Rescue operational offices in all districts of Punjab and Emergency Services Academy Lahore aim to put joint efforts in collaboration with public to develop safer communities by creating awareness about climate change and impact of environmental pollution due to excessive energy consumption, which is making this Mother Earth polluted and perilous.

In Rawalpindi, Rescue 1122 arranged an awareness walk that started from Central Rescue Station Rawal Road Rawalpindi and ended at Murree Road. The community volunteers in Rawalpindi Rescue 1122 started Rescue Earth Awareness Walk at 11:00 AM from Central Rescue Station, Rawal Road, Rawalpindi in which rescue Mohafiz, rescuers and rescue officers participated. The rescuers along with community and rescue scouts kept awareness banners with slogans rescue the earth “Let’s Rescue the Mother Earth”, “Earth Day Everyday”, “We Can All Rescue Earth, Let’s Do It”, Clean Earth, Rescue Earth”, “Green Earth, Rescue Earth” and “Let’s Join Hands to Rescue Earth”.

The Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer, SI said that community participation in Earth Awareness Walk is a symbol of ownership by the community and if joint efforts are not made on priority basis by the general public, media and corporate sector to “Rescue Earth”, the community shall be victimized of such environmental emergencies in upcoming years. DG Emergency Services appreciated rescuers and volunteers from different organizations to organise event about Earth Day and said all stakeholders can play a vital role in building safer communities in country by adopting preventing measures and promoting green culture around them. Furthermore, all community emergency response teams are welcomed to join hands with Rescue 1122 to bring healthy change and developing safer healthier and resilient communities in Pakistan.