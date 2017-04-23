Rawalpindi- Under Operation Raddul Fasaad, the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) combed the surrounding areas of Benazir Bhutto International Airport Islamabad (BBIIAP) and arrested six suspects, sources informed The Nation on Saturday.

The LEAs also recovered weapons and drugs from their possession, sources said. All the detainees were shifted to Police Station Airport for further investigation.

According to sources, a joint team of Police, Rangers, Pakistan Army and personnel of intelligence agencies carried out a search operation at Katchi Abadi Burma Shell and its surrounding areas and searched 160 houses and 15 shops.

The LEAs held six suspects from the area and shifted them to police station for probe, sources said.

They said the police recovered a pistol of 30-bore with 40 bullets, 14 bottles of homemade liquor and a motorcycle from their during the search operation.

A spokesman of police told media that search operations were being conducted in the city on orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi to flush out terrorists and the suspects. Meanwhile, police have recovered a hand-grenade near a government-run school at Indus Road in Lalkurti, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Saturday.

A Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) along with Police Station Civil Line officials rushed to the scene and took the hand-grenade into custody, they said.

According to sources, some children were playing near Federal Government (FG) Boys Technical School at Indus Road when they spotted the hand-grenade.

The children informed a colonel of Pakistan Army about the presence of hand-grenade. Sources said the colonel contacted Rescue 15 and lodged complaint. A police team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) PS Civil Line, Mian Imran rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area. Upon calling, BDS also reached and examined the hand-grenade. Police mentioned recovery of shell of hand-grenade in daily crime register and started investigation to ascertain as to who dumped the shell there.