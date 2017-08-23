Islamabad - More than 300 artists attracted a large number of art lovers from the city on the inauguration of Regional Art Exhibition at the National Art Gallery on Tuesday.

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has organised this exhibition as a prelude show to the 9th National Art Exhibition that would be arranged after 14 years. Mansur Rahi and Hajra Mansur were the guests of honor at the occasion.

Both artists appreciated the new top management of the PNCA for taking many initiatives to promote art and artists.

As many as 126 artists of different genres have put up their work in all realms including paintings in all medium, miniatures, reliefs, murals, sculptures, installations, digital and graphic prints, photographs and wooden pieces.

The participating artists of the Regional Art Exhibition ‘From Takht Bhai to Potohar’ belong to the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Potohar region from Jehlum and Attock to Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The PNCA Director General Syed Jamal Shah said, “The Potohar region and KP have their own cultural traditions that are spread over centuries. The exhibits are connected to traditions as well as with the new vision and techniques. The art lovers will find a large spectrum of creative flair to soothe the aesthetics of every mood. The exhibition is a blend of oriental, contemporary, and experimental work by a large number of seniors and young artists.

A jury of senior artists will select the art pieces for the grand show – the 9th National Art Exhibition that would be launched at the National Art Gallery in Islamabad, and later would be shown in all major towns of the country.

Architect and artist Naeem Pasha said that the revival of the National Art Gallery is a good initiative. Talking about the exhibition, he said that the participants have definitely put their best creative pieces that show that art is taking a new face that is inspired and influenced by the contemporary life.