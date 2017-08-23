Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will carry out an operation against illegally installed water pumps and electric motors from water supply lines and compressors on gas supply lines.

The operation would start today from G-Category government-owned houses at Luqman Hakeem Road, the officials told The Nation.

The move was initiated following the directions of Islamabad High Court (IHC) which had directed for a committee to be constituted to remove illegal electric equipment from main supply lines.

CDA members and officials of the Sui-Northern Gas Pipelines and the Water and Power Development Authority are also included in the committee. The committee had chalked out a mechanism for taking action against the violators. According to the CDA officials, Additional Director CDA, Ammad ud Din Muhammad would lead the operation in the limits of Aabpara police stations today.

Other officers including Magistrate Hadi Shah and officials of IESCO and SNGPL will also accompany the team. IHC had observed that residents of various government and private residences across the capital city had illegally installed motor pumps on the water supply lines due to which other citizens had to face water shortage.

The court had directed CDA to also include other members of the board so that the operation against illegal connections could be completed successfully with the mutual and effective cooperation of the planning, engineering, estate and administration wings.

The court also directed the WAPDA Chief Executive and SNGPL Managing Director to nominate officers of XEN and general manager level to make the campaign more successful.

Illegal connections and installation of motors and water pumps on the supply line are creating water shortage in the city.

The CDA has decided to constitute special teams to conduct a comprehensive operation and would also devise effective monitoring mechanisms so the practice is discouraged in future as well.

Meanwhile, a citizen has complained to the high-ups of CDA about the unabated irregularities the authority.

He said that the number and location of his plot in Sector C-15 has been changed without prior intimation. Muhammad Bilal Khan, terming it an unjustified act, asked the CDA high-ups to allot his plot a new number.

Meanwhile, all formations of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and CDA are making integrated efforts to control dengue. According to the CDA, necessary funds will be provided to the concerned formations to operate against the outbreak. Director Health Services briefed the Mayor Islamabad about preparations of the CDA and MCI staff.