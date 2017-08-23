Rawalpindi - The administration of a military-run school expelled a female student after recovering drugs from her backpack, sources disclosed to The Nation on Tuesday.

The girl was a student of 8th class, they said. The student was expelled after school administration held an inquiry, sources added. According to sources, the administration of Army Public School (APS) Westridge during a routine search recovered drugs from the schoolbag of the student of 8th class in April 2017. The drugs recovery alarmed the school administration, sources said.

The girl was questioned by the school administration but she failed to name the provider, sources said.

They said that the parents of the accused girl were summoned to the school by the administration and the matter was brought to their notice. Later on, the girl was expelled from the school on charges of possessing drugs, they said.

However, the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of APS Major (Retd) Abid Ali told The Nation that drugs were recovered from the girl’s backpack by her mother at home and not in the school by the institute’s administration.

He said that a thorough investigation was held after which the girl was expelled from the school.

Security of the school has been beefed up, he said. The CSO said that 32 CCTV cameras had been installed in the school to monitor activities of students. “Three vehicles of Quick Response Force (QRF) having 12 commandoes in each vehicle are patrolling around the school to keep an eye on suspected elements,” he said. A comprehensive search mechanism is being adopted by the school administration, the CSO said. On a query, he replied that the school administration was actively working to trace the drug racket involved in supplying drugs to students but so far no clue had been found.