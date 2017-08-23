Girl ‘abducted’ from church

RAWALPINDI: A 16-year-old girl has allegedly been abducted by unknown persons from a church where she was present with her parents for ritual services, sources informed The Nation on Tuesday.

Police registered a case under section 365-B against unknown kidnappers and started the investigation.

According to sources, the mother of the girl appeared before police and lodged a complaint that her daughter went to the Catholic Church on August 13 along with her father for performing the ritual services. She added that unknown persons abducted her daughter from the church. She alleged that the church administration was reluctant to show the CCTV cameras footage. She asked the police to register a case and recover her daughter.–OUR STAFF REPORTER

Capital to get two new hospitals soon

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Tuesday said the government would establish two new hospitals in the federal capital soon.

Replying to a question in Senate, he said that over 200-kanal land in Chak Shehzad and 150-kanal land in Sector I-12 had been acquired to establish state-of-the-art hospitals.

Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said that extension of Polyclinic Hospital would be completed within two year as 2.54 acres land had been acquired for the purpose. He said the government had allocated Rs100 million for this project and after preparation of PC-I, it would be completed within two years.–APP

Man dies in road mishap

RAWALPINDI: A man has been killed in a road mishap within the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police Station. Sharif Maseeh, a resident of Waris Khan, lodged a complaint with the local police that he along with his son-in-law Kashif Maseeh was going to Liaquat Bagh from Committee Chowk when a car driven recklessly by an unidentified driver rammed into Kashif, leaving him fatally injured.

The injured was rushed to local hospital for medical treatment, however, he succumbed to injuries. The police have registered a case and started investigation.–Online

HEC sends scholars abroad to produce qualified faculty

ISLAMABAD: (APP): The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has sent a large number of scholars to different academically advanced countries under overseas scholarship program to produce qualified faculty in different disciplines.

An official of the HEC here on Tuesday told APP that the aim of the scholarships program is to produce a highly-qualified human resource, which is ultimately contributing to country’s socioeconomic development.

HEC has sent over 5,780 scholars to abroad, out of which around 3,807 scholars have returned after completing their studies. He said that since 2003, HEC has been awarding foreign scholarships to Pakistani students at various levels including Masters, MS, and PhD .–APP