Rawalpindi - The legal fraternity here on Tuesday continued their strike against the arrest warrants of Advocate Sher Zaman Qureshi, President Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Multan, and remained away from routine court proceedings.

A meeting of the representatives of LHCBA Rawalpindi was held at the bar association where they stated that a divisional convention of the lawyers would be held soon if the arrest warrants of Advocate Qureshi were not recalled.

Chaired by LHCBA Rawalpindi President Zaffar Mahmood Mughal, the meeting also urged the high court judges to withdraw the arrest warrants.

Meanwhile, a partial strike was observed at Rawalpindi bench of the LHC as lawyers appeared to attend urgent cases on Tuesday morning.

The LHCBA Rawalpindi elected body condemned the use of police force against protesting lawyers in Lahore the other day.

They asked the judges to resolve the issue. In district courts, a majority of the lawyers remained away from the court proceedings. Important cases were adjourned without any proceedings.

An anti-terrorism court deferred the hearing in case of the murder of the former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto for August 23 as defence lawyers did not appear in the court.

Talking to media, Advocate Sajjad Akbar Abbasi, President District Bar Association, said that the bar wanted both sides to show restraints.

He said that it was good news that the LHC in Lahore on Tuesday put off the contempt of court proceedings against Advocate Qureshi till September 4.

He said that the judges were interested in carrying out accountability of all segments of society but were unwilling to pay attention towards their own conduct.

He said that LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah should not have appointed local judges at Multan Bench.

Advocate Abbasi noted that Sher Zaman Qureshi was elected by lawyers’ community in Multan and he had to convey the concerns of his colleagues to the judges.

About ongoing strike, Advocate Abbasi said that they would continue their boycott of court proceedings as long as the arrest warrants are not withdrawn.