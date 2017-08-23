Islamabad - Non-availability of medical staff in the new emergency department of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has added to the miseries of patients, an official said on Tuesday.

According to a report submitted to the administration of PIMS by the security department, the staff in the new emergency department was absent from duty late at night.

The staff included clerks, ward boys, nurses, and doctors. The report said that all the staff was sleeping inside the new emergency department after locking the main door.

The patients moved from pillar to post, as they were forced to visit the main emergency while the staff at the main emergency was referring the patients back to the new emergency department, which was found locked.

The official said that the situation led to a scuffle between the attendants of patients and security guards.

The security department has expressed its concern as the patients and attendants misbehaved with them on non-availability of the doctors.

The new emergency of the hospital was inaugurated to provide immediate medical care to the patients. The cost of the emergency building was around Rs140 million.

Talking to The Nation, Vice Chancellor Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) Prof Dr Javed Akram said that the letter by the security official was written to PIMS administration.

He said that the new emergency is basically a filter clinic where critical patients are not treated, however, the patients with minor ailments are given medical treatment.

He also said that action has been taken against the responsible persons for showing negligence and a committee has been constituted to probe the matter.

He said that doctors and staff are available on duty; however, the reported incident will be properly inquired.