Islamabad - The national ‘Working Women’s Day’ was Thursday celebrated at Lok Virsa where female artisans who work with their hands represented the traditional handicrafts.

In March 2010, the then prime minister announced 22 December as the Working Women’s Day to ensure that the contributions of working women to Pakistani society are made visible.

Executive Director Lok Virsa, Fauzia Saeed said on this occasion that Lok Virsa stands committed to facilitate the recognition and empowerment of working women in the field of traditional culture.

“Not only we have invited some women that are in the occupations connected to traditional culture, but is also acknowledging women working at Lok Virsa,” she said.

She said country recognizes and improves the conditions of all working women in the offices, in the agricultural fields, in hospitals, in schools, as traditional birth attendants, as artisans, as artists.

“We have women who are potters, those who weave, teach in remotest villages, poets, writers, folklorists, sufis, folk singers, those who do the meena kari on lacquered wood, embroider shawls, make clothes, knot carpets,” said Fauzia.

She said, “Lok Virsa has invited women who carve wood, embroider, make dolls, paint, and do paper mache, and weave, all the while passing on our traditional treasures and, more importantly, our cultural identity to our next generation.”

According to ED Lok Virsa these women often remain invisible to the public, as they work as artists and crafts persons and in many other traditional and non-traditional jobs.

“In both professional and domestic roles, women not only face lack of recognition but also harassment and discrimination,” she said.