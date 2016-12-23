Islamabad - Dead body of the Chinese national, who lost his life in the PK-661 air crash few weeks ago, was Thursday handed over to the embassy officials from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The dead body was received by the officials of the Chinese embassy at day time, official told The Nation.

Han Qiang was among three foreign nationals who died in the tragic air crash in which 47 people lost their lives.

The other two foreign nationals were Austrian citizens; however, their dead bodies have not been received yet.

Talking to The Nation, official from PIMS said that identification of all persons who died in the plane crash was completed on December 17, and most dead bodies of the locals were also handed over to their relatives on announced date.

However, he said that dead bodies of three foreign nationals including one Chinese and two Austrian citizens were placed in the mortuary of PIMS until it was claimed by the concerned families through their embassies.

Names of Austrian Nationals were Harald Kessler and Herwig Eichelbenger; however, it is not clear that when dead bodies of these foreign nationals will be taken by their embassies.

Official said the dead body of Chinese national has been handed over to the embassy representative after completion of legal documentation.