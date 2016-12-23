PR wah cantt - The Annual Parents’ Day was held at Cadet College Hasan Abdal here on Thursday. The President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mamnoon Hussain graced the occasion as the guest of honour.

The president visited exhibition and praised the models displayed by various hobbies clubs of the college.

Later on, he reviewed the annual parade in the college parade ground.

Following the parade, PT show, gymnastics show and riding display were performed which were a testimony of the hard work of the instructors done throughout the year.

The college principal Maj Gen (R) Najeeb Tariq presented his annual report and mentioned a wide range of curricular, extra-curricular and co-curricular activities which are an essential part of the college training design.

He also mentioned the phenomenal results produced by the cadets and lauded the efforts of college intelligentsia.

The principal also highlighted the importance of modernization of education with the use of modern technology, which is now the part of college academic infra-structure.

Later on, the president gave away prizes to the cadets. The award of ‘Champions Trophy’ was given to Jinnah Wing.

The chief guest while addressing the cadets appreciated the standards of the parade, gymnastics, PT and Horse Riding and expressed his satisfaction over the excellent results and a number of other achievements won by the Abdalians.

The president stressed upon the need of general welfare, brotherhood, unity and integrity and said that the aim of every institution must be to inculcate these values in the youth of Pakistan.

He aptly quoted the verses from the poetry of Allama Muhammad Iqbal for which he has his own privileged status.

The President of Pakistan, Mamnoon Hussain poses for a group photograph with position holder cadets & faculty of Cadet College Hasan Abdal on the occasion of Parents Day.