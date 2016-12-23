Islamabad - A local court Thursday issued notices to the state in a petition seeking directions to interior ministry to issue red warrants of former President Pervez Musharraf in Ghazi Abdul Rashid murder case.

An Additional District and Sessions Judge, Pervaz-ul-Qadir Memon conducted hearing of the application moved by Haroon Ghazi, son of late Ghazi Abdul Rashid and directed the federation to submit its reply till January 21.

After issuing these directions, the court deferred the hearing till January 21 for further proceedings in this new application of the petitioner seeking issuance of red warrants of Musharraf to bring him back in Pakistan through Interpol.

Earlier, during the hearing of case, the court remarked that administration did not attach former president’s property in double murder of Ghazi Abdul Rashid and his mother and directed the police to attach his property in this case too. The judge said that the report submitted by district administration and police is incomplete and directed them to complete it by getting all the details of his properties and submit it before the court. The petitioner Haroon Ghazi moved the court through his counsel Tariq Asad Advocate and adopted before the court that DC and SSP Islamabad have failed to comply with the court orders dated September 17 in Ghazi Abdul Rashid murder case.

He stated in his petition that the court had passed an order saying, “Perpetual & non bailable warrant of arrest be issued against the above named accused be sent to the concerned SHO for its execution and making of entries in the relevant record. A warrant of attachment and sale of property of the accused under section 88 CrPC be also issued which will be sent to the Collector for execution of the same in accordance with law under intimation to this court. Surety bonds already submitted by the sureties of accused are confiscated in favour of the State.” Haroon contended that the Senior Superintendent of Police, Islamabad and the Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad were directed vide this court’s order to attach the property of the accused Pervez Musharraf by seizure and to hold the same under attachment pending the further order of this court and to return the warrant with an endorsement certifying the manner of its execution.

He continued that that the previous order was implemented by this court by another speaking order dated 21-09-2016, was passed whereby the SHO Police Station Aabpara Islamabad was directed that perpetual & non bailable warrant of arrest had been issued against the above named accused; he was further ordered that all efforts be made in accordance with law to arrest him and present him before the court so that the proceedings of the case be completed.

The applicant argued that it is revealed that no step has been taken by the SHO Aabpara, Islamabad, SSP concerned and DC Islamabad to comply with the abovementioned orders of this court, nor any report has been submitted before the court in this regard.

Therefore, he prayed to the court that in the interest of justice, it may direct to the SHO Aabpara, SSP and DC Islamabad to appear before this court in person and to submit report about the compliance, if any, of the orders passed by this court and in case the orders have not been complied, the said officers be dealt with in accordance with law.